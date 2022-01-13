BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old was killed and two others were wounded in a series of shootings that unfolded across Baltimore late Wednesday into Thursday morning, authorities said.
The first shooting was reported about 10:47 p.m. Thursday in Northwest Baltimore. Officers called to the 2700 block of Lynnhurst Avenue found a 19-year-old man shot multiple times inside a vehicle, Baltimore Police said. He died at the scene.
Less than 30 minutes later, officers were called to an area hospital after an 18-year-old man walked in with a gunshot wound, police said. The victim in that case is said to be in stable condition.
Then, shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, multiple ShotSpotter alerts brought police to the 1200 block of North Eden Street. Not long afterward, a 49-year-old man arrived at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He is listed as stable.
There have been 12 homicides and 13 non-deadly shootings in Baltimore so far this year, according to figures provided by police. That's compared to seven homicides and 18 non-deadly shootings for the same time last year.
Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.