BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Enoch Pratt Free Library is once again teaming up with the Baltimore City Health Department to distribute rapid COVID-19 home test kits.
The test kits will be given out at all of the library's 22 branches every Saturday for the rest of the month. The distribution events are set for 10 a.m. until noon on Jan. 15, Jan. 22 and Jan. 29, or while supplies last.
Each library branch will have approximately 600 test kits available every Saturday that will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a limit of one test kit per person.
Besides library locations, a mobile unit will distribute test kits on the same dates in parts of the city where the library isn’t easily accessible to residents.
Test kits have been hard to find in Maryland and across the country. Last month, tests ran out within minutes of a similar distribution event hosted by the library.
To learn more about this program, visit the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s website.