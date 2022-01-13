BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday awarded governor’s citations to H&S Bakery and an Ellicott City couple who helped feed stranded drivers on an icy stretch of Virginia interstate last week.
Casey Holihan and her husband, John Noe, were on a five-hour road trip from Ellicott City to North Carolina to visit family before Noe headed to Germany on a military deployment. That five-hour trip turned into more than 30 hours when they hit I-95 in Virginia.
Hundreds of motorists were stranded all night Monday in snow and freezing temperatures along an impassable stretch of the road south of the nation's capital after a winter storm. Noe and Holihan were among those cars, and spotted a Schmidt Baking Company delivery truck on the road.
Holihan ended up helping distribute nearly 600 loaves of bread after she called H&S bakery – based and Fells Point, Baltimore – and ended up getting a call back from one of the owners, Chuck Paterakis. He talked with the truck driver to facilitate the distribution, giving two loaves to each nearby car.
Paterakis was the only one able to attend, as Holihan and Noe are in Germany. They'll be mailed their citations, Hogan's office said.
Hogan called the actions they took “a selfless act of kindness.” He held two loaves of bread in photos with Paterakis.