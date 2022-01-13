BALTIMORE (WJZ) — University of Maryland assistant men’s basketball coach Bruce Shingler was arrested last October and charged with soliciting a prostitute, according to The Diamondback.

He was charged with two counts of procuring or soliciting or offering to procure or solicit prostitution ​​or assignation, the student newspaper reported.

On Wednesday, Shingler was suspended for 30 days due to a “violation of his employment agreement,” the student paper reported.

The University of Maryland athletic department declined to comment on whether the suspension was related to the October charges, according to the report.

If convicted, Shingler faces a sentence of up to one year in prison and/or a $500 fine under Maryland state law.

A trial has been set for February in the Prince George’s County District Court in Hyattsville, according to the report.

A native of Bladensburg, Shingler came to Maryland in June after five years as an assistant at South Carolina, according to his university biography. Before working for the Gamecocks, Shingler was the assistant coach at Towson from 2012-2016.

Shingler was a three-year starter at St. Augustine’s College, where he earned a degree in communications in 2005.

According to the athletic department, he is married with three kids.