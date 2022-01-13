BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mild and calm weather is in store for Thursday, but it is fleeting.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front arrives on Friday and brings gusty winds and plummeting temperatures.

The air that arrives behind it will either match the coldest air of the season or beat it with even chillier temperatures.

The cold air that arrives on Friday will be on par with the coldest air of the season, if not a touch colder! Highs will be in the mid 20s on Saturday and mid 30s on Sunday with northwest winds making it feel even chillier! #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/O8DEum1bux — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 13, 2022

The Baltimore area will plunge into the mid-teens on Friday, but it will feel more like zero thanks to the wind.

Highs on Saturday will only reach the mid-20s, with Sunday topping out on the mid 30s.

With frigid air in place and a coastal storm developing, Maryland will be dealing with an impactful storm Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

The models are coming into more agreement about the general track of this system over the Mid-Atlantic.

At this point, it looks like the low will move southwest to northeast across Maryland, running west of the I-95 corridor.

A variety of impacts are likely for #Maryland with this next winter storm Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. Ice, snow, some flooding and very gusty winds are all possible. A transition from snow to rain is looking more likely for the I-95 corridor and places east. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/nN7FCOB5sH — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 13, 2022

That means a wide range of impacts, depending on which part of the state you call home. We’re looking at snow, ice, strong winds and even flooding.

Most of the precipitation will at least start as snow, but this will likely transition to a wintry mix and then rain fairly quickly for I-95 and areas east.

Far western Maryland has the best chance to see significant snowfall because you will likely be looking at an all-snow event.

Areas in between I-95 and the mountains of western Maryland will see some snow before a gradual transition to a wintry mix and eventually rain.

Keep in mind, if the track shifts east, more of us will be seeing significant snow.

We’re keep a close eye on this forecast and will let you know more as we fine tune the details.