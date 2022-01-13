BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you haven’t been to the Inner Harbor Ice Rink yet this season, time is running out to lace up your skates.
Your last chance to go skating at the rink is on Martin Luther King, Jr., Day, according to the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore. The rink is open 12-10 p.m. on Monday.
The rink at 201 East Pratt St. opens every year from mid-November to mid-January.
Hours of operation are 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
Admission is $10 for each adult and $9 for seniors, children and military. Hockey skates are available for rent for $4.
To learn more, visit the Waterfront Partnership’s website.