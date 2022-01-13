BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Transportation officials are notifying the public of potential traffic delays as they plan to close part of the Fort McHenry Tunnel this weekend.
The Maryland Transportation Authority will be replacing a roadway joint for two lanes prior to the tunnel entrance between 8:30 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday, weather permitting, transportation officials said Thursday.READ MORE: Maryland Food Bank Expects Higher Demand For Aid Amid Pandemic
The northbound right tube of the tunnel would be temporarily closed while the northbound left tube will remain open to traffic. Southbound tubes will not be impacted by the closure.READ MORE: Eleven Local Basketball Players Nominated For McDonald's All American Game
People should use Interstate 695 and Interstate 895 to bypass the roadwork.MORE NEWS: Virginia Group Buys Bowie Baysox And Frederick Keys
Fort McHenry Tunnel has been partially or fully closed in previous years for vehicle fires, traffic crashes, and a 5K race.