LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man from Silver Spring died after a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Laurel, Howard County Police said.
Around 5 p.m., a car driven by Rony Sibrian traveling south on Route 29 approaching Route 216 left the road for unknown reasons, police said. The car struck an embankment and overturned.
Sibrian was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of the collision is under investigation. A portion of Route 29 southbound was closed for around two and a half hours, police said.