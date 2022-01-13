BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Virginia group has purchased the Bowie Baysox, the Baltimore Orioles’ Double-A affiliate, and the Frederick Keys, a former Orioles affiliate now in the MLB Draft League.

Attain Sports and Entertainment, based in McLean, Va., acquired both teams, the company announced Thursday. The business was established in 2021 by Greg Baroni, founder of the consulting firm Attain Partners, and Richard Roberts, CFO at Attain Partners.

The Baysox and Keys are the only two teams in the recently formed company’s portfolio, according to its website.

“As a Maryland resident of more than 30 years, I have deep roots in the region and am excited by the opportunity to bring next-level baseball experiences to our area,” said Baroni. “Throughout my career, I’ve had a passion for building great teams, and this is a natural extension of that focus. The Baysox and Keys offer a pipeline opportunity to the Major Leagues and continue the tradition of providing quality entertainment to families and communities. It’s about building teams and serving the players and fans, and that resonates with me.”

Attain Sports and Entertainment acquired the teams from Ken Young, who still owns the Albuquerque Isotopes, Biloxi Shuckers and Norfolk Tides. The Tides are the Triple-A affiliate of the Orioles.

“It’s not just about baseball, it’s about providing family fun entertainment—Attain Sports and Entertainment understands that and is positioned to invest in the Baysox and Keys to further enhance the teams’ impact on their communities and fans,” said Young. “I am confident that the teams are in great hands with Greg and Rich, each of whom bring a proven track record of success throughout their impressive careers. I’m excited to watch them build on the momentum that we’ve created.”

The Baysox have been an Orioles affiliate since 1993. The ballclub played its first season in old Memorial Stadium in Baltimore before moving the following year into the newly constructed Prince George’s County Stadium, which remains the team’s home ballpark, according to the Baysox media guide.

Last year the Baysox roster featured some of the Orioles top prospects, including catcher Adley Rutschman, outfielder Kyle Stowers, and pitchers Grayson Rodriguez and D.L. Hall. The team’s home opener is scheduled for April 8 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

The Keys, an Orioles from 1989 to 2020, are one of six teams that lost their professional affiliation and joined the MLB Draft League, a showcase for college players with professional ambitions.

Last November, the league announced it would schedule 80 games per team, up from 68, and divide the season into two halves, one for draft-eligible players and the other for players who have exhausted their amateur eligibility. The team’s home opener at Nymeo Field At Harry Grove Stadium is scheduled for June 2.