BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three Alert Days are ahead of us—Saturday for the harsh cold along with Sunday and Monday for the winter storm.

While Friday will be bright and mild, temperatures will start to plummet in the evening hours. Make sure you bundle up if you’re going out because it will be bone-chillingly cold.

Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-teens but gusty winds will make it feel closer to 5°.

Saturday’s temperatures struggle to get out of the mid 20s and with north winds 10-15 mph, wind chills will remain in the teens.

On Sunday, a winter storms takes aim at Maryland delivering snow, ice, rain and very strong winds.

Expect snow showers to spread across southwestern portions of the state by midday and reach the Baltimore area by the early afternoon.

Western Maryland will likely see the highest snow totals.

Frederick, Washington, Allegany and Garrett Counties are under a Winter Storm Watch from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning with 6-12” of snow expected.

It’s possible that the watch could be expanded further east, but for now it looks like totals will drop off as you move towards I-95.

This is because what will start as snow for central Maryland in the afternoon will transition to freezing rain and then rain in the evening.

Before this changeover, expect the snow to be fairly heavy. Snowfall rates or 1-2” an hour as possible will make travel very difficult Sunday afternoon into the evening.

If you don’t need to be on the roads during the second half of the day Sunday into Monday morning, consider staying home.

Areas that do transition to rain could see minor flooding thanks to heavy downpours.

There’s also the possibility that this storm end as snow for central Maryland before the low leaves us behind.

This storm will also bring us very strong winds. Gusts up to 50 MPH are possible as the low pushes across the state and as it pulls away from Maryland.

