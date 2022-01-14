BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A day after she was indicted on federal charges, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby on Friday professed her innocence and vowed to fight to clear her name.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the indictment was handed down, Mosby said she wants residents to know that she remains committed to her mission as Baltimore’s top prosecutor to make the city safer and healthier everyone.

“I also need citizens who I am blessed to serve to know that I’m innocent of the charges that have been levied against me, and I intend to fight with every ounce of energy within my being to prove my innocence,” Mosby said.

At the advice of her attorney, Mosby did not take any questions from reporters following her remarks.

Saying she has had a target on her back ever since she prosecuted six Baltimore police officers in the 2015 in-custody death of Freddie Gray, Mosby called the indictment a political ploy from her adversaries to oust her from office.

”DOCUMENT: Read the full indictment here.

Mosby, 41, is charged with two counts each of perjury and making false statements on mortgage applications, charges related to the purchase of two vacation homes in Florida, according to the indictment.

She is accused of making $40,000 and $50,000 withdrawals from her city retirement account through a CARES Act provision that waived early withdrawal penalties for those who suffered financial hardship resulting from the pandemic.

“I did not defraud anyone to take my money from my retirement savings,” Mosby said Friday while addressing that allegation directly.

Mosby also made false statements in applications for two holiday homes in Florida, according to the 19-page charging document. On both applications, she allegedly failed to disclose several liabilities.

The indictment states that Mosby indicated in two loan applications that she was not behind or in default for any financial obligations, despite an IRS lien placed on her and her husband’s property in March 2020 over unpaid federal taxes.

Mosby will have an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, which has not yet been scheduled.

If convicted, she faces a maximum of five years in federal prison for each perjury count and up to 30 years for the counts of making false mortgage applications.

Mosby’s attorney A. Scott Bolden told WJZ that he and and his client intend to fight the charges, which he characterized as “bogus” and “politically motivated.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.