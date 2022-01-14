BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Two eateries will be opening new locations at Towson Row.
Raising Cane's, a chicken fingers fast-food restaurant, and Doner Bros, a kebob specialty restaurant, plan to open locations at the $350 million mixed-use development, according to developer Greenberg Gibbons.
Greenberg Gibbons began construction on the 1.2 million-square-foot development in downtown Towson in late 2021.
Towson Row has been under development in various phases. Its student housing section, rental apartments, retail spaces, and its StarTUp innovation hub are open to the public. The next phase, which includes the hotels, is projected to be complete in 2023, according to a representative for Greenberg Gibbons.
The development includes retail space for restaurants and office space for various companies. Greenberg Gibbons intends to create sophisticated apartment units and preserve space for 720 student housing beds.
The two restaurants join Whole Foods, which is opening its 59,119-square-foot store at Towson Row this week.