BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the killing of a woman found shot Thursday in a parking lot near Route 40 in Baltimore County.
Shortly before 1 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in a parking lot in the 5400 block of Baltimore National Pike, where they found 27-year-old Diamond Trueheart shot. Police said Trueheart was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are investigating whether the woman might have been targeted in the shooting.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-307-2020.