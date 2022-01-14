Ice Carver. Courtesy, Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — World-class ice carving returns to Baltimore for the Harbor Point Ice Festival on January 22 from 11-6 p.m. at the Harbor Point’s Central Plaza.
The family-friendly event is open to the public, allowing participants to watch ice turn into art with Maryland-based company, Ice Lab. The ice carving artists use chainsaws and chisels to compete for the best ice sculpture.
After the festivities, Baltimore favorite DJ Impulse will provide entertainment for the first ever "Ice Fest After Hours" under the lights of the Central Plaza, according to a press release.
The event will take place rain or shine and include food trucks and a variety of hot beverages.