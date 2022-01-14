BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Good morning and happy weekend. The coldest air of winter so far is upon us this morning and will keep the afternoon highs today in the mid 20’s.

Last Tuesday we had a high of 28, so today will likely be a few degrees colder. Additionally, we have had winds over 10 to 15 mph, which has dropped our wind chills to the single digits at times.

The winds will diminish this afternoon, but the cold will remain.

Our next Weather Alert Day will take shape by late Sunday afternoon as we have been tracking a major winter storm that’s been causing havoc from the Midwest to the deep South. Snow, ice and rain and very gusty winds have accompanied this new storm so far, and will begin to be felt in Maryland by Sunday afternoon.

With cold air in place, and moisture streaming into the region, expect a burst of snow most likely between 4 p.m. and 8 or 9 p.m. Sunday.

By mid-evening across the Baltimore area, warmer air will move in and cause a mix of sleet and some freezing rain to turn into a moderate or even heavy rain with very gusty winds as well. A very messy night all across the region.

Perhaps as much as 3 to 6 inches of snow may fall from the Beltway to the Blue Ridge Mountains in Frederick County, with much lower amounts east of the city, perhaps only a coating to 1 to 3 inches.

In far Western Maryland, Garrett, Alleghany and parts of Washington counties may reach 6 to 12 inches, with as much as 18 inches along the highest peaks. With gusty winds, drifting of snow is also possible, and driving may become impossible in those areas Sunday night into Monday morning.

Locally, rain will likely wash away most of the snow that falls. Some urban flooding is possible, and on the bay, we may see some coastal flooding by Monday morning as well. The storm will pull away on Monday, but some snow showers may briefly return, which may cause a return to some icy conditions before things dry out by midday.

This is a major disruptive storm for millions of citizens here and all cross the Mid-Atlantic and the East Coast Please stay tuned to our First Alert coverage of this storm all weekend long, as we will continue to inform and cover this to its completion.