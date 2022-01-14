BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With heavy snowfall possible, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of western Maryland from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

The NWS Winter Storm Watch covers Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties in Maryland, as well as portions of Virginia and West Virginia, according to the NWS advisory.

It’s anticipated that areas under the watch could get up to 12 inches of snow, which could fall at a rate of 1 to 3 inches an hour late Sunday, along with other potentially hazardous conditions.

Winter Storm Watch is in effect Sunday afternoon into Monday morning for Garrett, Allegany, Washington & Frederick Counties! Heavy snow is expected, with 6-12" possible. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/d6p6fTOJwS — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 14, 2022

That’s why the WJZ First Alert Weather Team is declaring Alert Days on Sunday and Monday.

As First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara notes, the storm is predicted to bring snow, ice, rain and strong winds. That would spell trouble for anyone who’s planning to be out on the roads.

“This storm will likely make travel conditions very difficult,” McNamara said.

We’re going to be tracking this storm as it develops. So, stick with the First Alert Weather Team on air and online as we keep you safe and informed.

Make sure you stay ahead of any storm with the WJZ app. You’ll receive the most up-to-date forecasts from the most trusted team in town, and notifications about incoming weather.