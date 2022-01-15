BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the Omicron variant continues to surge, at-home COVID test kits remain scarce. To help, each Saturday through January, the Baltimore City Health Department is distributing free at-home rapid tests at all 22 Enoch Pratt Free Library locations.

“We’re trying to increase our supply of test kits to meet the demand,” said Adena Greenbaum with the Baltimore City Health Department.

Elizabeth Cerbara picked up a test just to be on the safe side.

“I think because I felt it was the responsible thing to do. I think I don’t know any other way to be part of a solution, so this is the easiest way for me to be a part of a solution,” she said.

Each location will have around 600 test kits, which will be handed out on a first come first-serve basis.

“COVID, obviously our numbers are really high right now. We need people being tested, and so for us, it provides the resources so people can get tested,” said Heidi Daniel with the Enoch Pratt Free Library.

In Baltimore County, 100,000 rapid at-home tests are being given out at various locations.

“There’s a lot of people out here, still a lot of people coming and going,” said Crystal Lide, who was picking up a test.

The county is also expanding its public testing clinic capacity.

“It’s not just an individual health issue. It’s a public health issue,” a man named David said.

On Wednesday, the federal government will be making 500 million COVID tests available to Americans. To order, visit COVIDTests.gov.