BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police say a 31-year-old man was shot several times overnight in the 1700 block of Thames Street.
Southeastern Homicide detectives are currently investigating the incident that took place just after 1 a.m. in the Fells Point area but have not released any information on a possible motive or suspect.
The victim in this shooting was transported to an area hospital for treatment and their condition is not known at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives , at 410-396-2422.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.
