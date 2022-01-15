WEATHER:First Alert Weather Team Declares Alert Day Due To Frigid Temperatures
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, you only have a few hours left. 

The deadline to sign up on the Maryland Health Connection website for taxpayer-subsidized private coverage is 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

After that, people still looking for coverage will need a specific reason, such as losing a job or a change in family circumstances to qualify for the special enrollment period. 

As of Jan. 8, more than 14 million people had signed up for coverage through their exchanges. It’s a record for the now 9-year-old program.

