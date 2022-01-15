BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, you only have a few hours left.
The deadline to sign up on the Maryland Health Connection website for taxpayer-subsidized private coverage is 11:59 p.m. Saturday.READ MORE: New Biweekly Recycling Schedule Begins Tuesday In Baltimore
After that, people still looking for coverage will need a specific reason, such as losing a job or a change in family circumstances to qualify for the special enrollment period.READ MORE: Three People Shot In Separate Shootings In Baltimore Early Saturday.
As of Jan. 8, more than 14 million people had signed up for coverage through their exchanges. It’s a record for the now 9-year-old program.MORE NEWS: Baltimore City, County Health Departments Distribute At-Home COVID Test Kits