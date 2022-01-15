BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State and municipal officials around the state are preparing for a winter snowstorm expected to begin Sunday and last into Monday in the Baltimore region.

Precipitation is expected to start as snow around 3 or 4 p.m. Sunday with possible snowfall rates of 1 inch to 2 inches an hour.

Flooding could be possible in low-lying areas like Fells Point and the Inner Harbor in Baltimore.

Residents are asked to park their cars in one of the following garages starting at 2 p.m.:

The Fleet and Eden Street Garage at 501 S. Eden Street

Caroline Street at 805 S. Caroline Street

Spaces will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Vehicles must be removed by 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Residents should call 311 to report downed trees and dangerous conditions. Power outages should be reported to BGE at 877-778-2222.

The Baltimore City Snow Team has been readying snow removal equipment and pretreating roads and gateways in and out of the city with a salt brine since Thursday.

Residents are asked to stay off the roads, as conditions could change rapidly. Ice could cause roads to become slick, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses.

Motorists who must be on the roads are asked not to “crowd the plow” by staying behind snow removal vehicles so they have plenty of space to operate.

The Maryland State Highway Administration maintains most interstate, U.S. and numbered state roads, but advises residents to consult its Know Your Roads site to determine which agency maintains a particular road.

The SHA’s budget for this winter is $76 million. At the start of this winter, it had 350,000 tons of rock salt at 93 facilities and 1.7 million gallons of salt brine at 77 sites.

If you encounter an emergency, keep distance from other motorists, pull over and call authorities for help.

