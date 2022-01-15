BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Just a reminder for residents in Baltimore city, the new biweekly recycling starts next week.
Since Monday is Martin Luther King Day and a city holiday, there will be no recycling or trash pickup.
All Department of Public Works offices and centers will be closed.
Saturday, DPW crews were out prioritizing collection routes that had been missed in recent weeks.