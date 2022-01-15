WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The Smithsonian Museums in Washington have adjusted hours at some of their locations and implemented new procedures based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local governments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Admission is free of charge at all museums and the zoo except the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York. Timed-entry passes are only required at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Zoo, and the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum.
Visitors are asked to review the hours and admissions in advance.
The museums also listed the following safety measures:
- All visitors ages 2 and older are required to wear face coverings indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
- Face coverings should fit properly, covering the nose, mouth, and chin with no large gaps on the outside of the face, and they should have at least two layers.
- Face shields are not permitted as a substitute for a face covering but may be worn over a face covering or mask. Bandanas, single-ply gaiters and face coverings, and masks with an exhalation valve are not permitted.
- All visitors ages 5 and older are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to visit New York City museums.
- The museums are providing hand-sanitizing stations for visitors throughout the facilities and conducting more frequent and enhanced cleaning.
- The museums recommend that visitors maintain a safe social distance between households or groups.
- The museums have installed protective safety shields at bag-check screening stations and registers.
- The museums are evaluating exhibits, interactives, and indoor spaces on a case-by-case basis. Some of these features may be closed or operate at limited capacity.
- Staff will stay home when sick, wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and wash hands and practice good hygiene.