BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting overnight in Fells Point.
Just after 1 a.m., officers were called to Thames Street near the waterfront.
Police found a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. An investigation is underway.
A pair of teens are recovering after they were shot overnight. Just before 1 a.m., police were called to Fallsway. They found a 15-year-old shot in the thigh while at the scene.
An 18-year-old walked into a nearby hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.
There’s no word yet if these shootings are connected.
If you know anything, you’re asked to reach out to police at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
