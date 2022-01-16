BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A winter weather mix brought snow, sleet and rain to the Baltimore area Sunday evening.
The WJZ First Alert Weather Team forecasted a changing weather system ahead of the nor’easter passing through the area.
The Maryland State Highway Administration prepared the roadways for the incoming storm. On Friday and Saturday, crews put an anti-icing treatment over areas the agency maintains.
“We were able to apply anti-icing treatments to the roadways and that is a salt brine solution that prevents the roads from getting slippery after the snow falls,” said Shantee Felix with the State Highway Administration.
As the wintery mix changed to cold rain, temperatures above freezing and gusty winds, the continued concern for slick driving conditions remained.
The SHA put about 2,000 pieces of equipment on numbered roadways, while local jurisdictions treat community and residential streets. Drivers are asked to delay travel Sunday into Monday morning if possible.
If you must travel, drive slowly plus be cautious of downed trees, wires and traffic signal outages.