BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There were dozens of flight delays and cancellations as a snowstorm swept into the Baltimore/Washington metro region on Sunday, according to data provided by FlightAware.
The flight-tracking website showed that there were 52 flight delays and 119 flight cancellations at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport as of 4 p.m.
Southwest Airlines was responsible for over half of the canceled flights—with 90 flights canceled.
The company also had the largest number of delayed flights. It shouldered 43 of the 52 delays, per the data.