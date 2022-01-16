ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly 500 people need to retest for COVID-19 after tests they took Monday at Ripken Stadium after samples didn’t make it to the lab in time and expired.
A spokesperson for the Harford County Health Department told WJZ its primary laboratory, run by Omnipoynt Solutions, experienced a COVID-19 outbreak this week and had to shut down.
Approximately 471 salivas samples from Monday, Jan. 10 were rerouted to a backup laboratory, but expired before they could be processed, the department explained.
Everyone tested at the center also took rapid tests, from which they got a result the same day.
Anyone who needs to get retested can enter the line at Ripken Stadium and turn on their hazard lights. After a lot attendant verifies you were tested Monday, you will have access to an expedited line for testing.