BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby spoke to a church congregation at the Empowerment Temple in Baltimore on Sunday about the federal charges that have been levied against her.

She doubled down on the statement she made Friday and vowed to continue doing her job.

“Without equivocation, I am innocent on the charges levied against me,” Mosby told churchgoers. “I have done nothing wrong, and I am confident that I will be exonerated and my name will be cleared.”

A grand jury indicted Mosby on four felony counts on Thursday. She faces charges of perjury and making false statements. Federal prosecutors allege she lied about suffering COVID-19 hardships to withdraw money without penalty from her retirement account and falsified information on loan applications for vacation homes in Florida.

Rev. Robert Turner showed his support for Mosby with a prayer circle.

“People might ask you, ‘Why is the church wrapping their arms around somebody who has been indicted with these types of crimes?” [It’s] because that’s what Jesus would do,” Turner said.

Turner even offered financial support to Mosby, which she declined.

Mosby has said that she plans to fight the charges. She noted during a press conference on Friday that she had received death threats. But these things will not prevent her from serving as state’s attorney, she said.

“Don’t be fooled,” Mosby said during the press conference. “We are five months from my next election, and this indictment is merely a political ploy by my political adversaries to unseat me.”