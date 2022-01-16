SANTA FE, NM - OCTOBER 11: Raindrops are seen on a window October 11, 2004 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Anne Arundel, Calvert and Prince George’s Counties until 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
The warnings are for southeastern Anne Arundel County, northwestern Calvert County and east-central Prince George’s County.
Threats include 60 miles per hour wind gusts which could damage trees and cause some large branches to fall.