BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Over 3,000 residents are without power Sunday evening following a winter storm that blanketed central Maryland with snow and a wintry mix, according to Baltimore Gas & Electric’s outage map.
As many as 3,098 BGE customers were impacted by 84 outages on Sunday night, according to the utility company.
A majority of the outages have been concentrated in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County, where 60 outages are still impacting 2,882 customers.
There are 1,692 outages in Baltimore City as of 10:50 p.m. Sunday.
A smaller number of outages were reported in parts of Anne Arundel, Carroll and Harford counties.
Residents can report outages online if they still have an internet connection on their cell phones or by calling 1-877-778-2222.