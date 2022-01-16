ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police on Sunday activated the snow emergency plan for Anne Arundel County, which happens when the agency finds weather will make travel extremely dangerous.
While the plan is in effect, a person may not drive on snow emergency routes on a highway that is designated as a snow emergency route while a snow emergency plan is in effect, and parking on snow emergency routes is prohibited.
The announcement comes as a Nor'easter storm begins to blanket Central Maryland. Snow began around 1 PM and is expected to continue into the evening.
We are expecting the I-95 corridor to see a transition to a wintry mix between 6-8 PM. That could cause icing on the roads. That sleet and freezing rain will then change over to cold rain between 8-10 PM. Some of the rain could be heavy and there is the potential for minor flooding.
Police said motorists are urged to stay off the roadways to allow crews to respond to incidents and clear the roadways.
Police said the plan will be lifted when roads are safe for driving. View the latest road conditions at www.roads.maryland.gov.