BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore held a poetry slam event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
"It's just a really important day for us to think about what Martin Luther King was doing and saying and how his words are still relevant today and the lessons we still need to continue to learn from him," American Visionary Art Museum Director of Education Beka Plum said.
The museum, located in Federal Hill, offered free admission Monday so that people could come to see the art and experience spoken word poetry.
Normally, the museum is full of people for the annual event.
"This event is usually our biggest free day of the year where we have birthday cake that we serve for 1,000 people," Plum said.
This year, the submissions were made virtually. The museum also played them inside for those who came to visit.
“It’s a testament to the vitality of human spirit,” museum visitor Karishma Habbu said. “We always keep going. There is always hope. You’re never going to erase it.”
The museum also highlighted art made by black artists and promoted their gallery dedicated to compassion.
“We hope we can inspire people and they can find those same values in our museum that Dr. Martin Luther King embraced: tolerance, dignity and respect for the individual and all the gifts they can give.”