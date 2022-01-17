BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Mayor and City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young is scheduled to appear at a press conference hosted by Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s lawyer to discuss on the top prosecutor’s federal indictment.

Attorney A. Scott Bolden “will be joined by several community leaders as he discusses Mosby’s legal strategy to defend herself against the charges levied against her as well as to clarify points of misinformation surrounding this case,” according to a release announcing the press briefing.

Federal prosecutors allege Mosby lied about suffering COVID-19 hardships to withdraw money without penalty from her retirement account and falsified information on loan applications for vacation homes in Florida.

She has maintained her innocence.

Bolden and Young will be joined by Kobi Little, president of Baltimore NAACP; Derrick Chase, founder of the nonprofit Stand Up Baltimore; Nicole Hanson-Mundell, executive director of the advocacy group Out For Justice, Inc.; and attorney Tonya Baña, Bolden’s office said.

The news conference is scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m.

In April 2019, Young was elevated the mayor’s office after then-Mayor Catherine Pugh, embroiled in the “Healthy Holly” scandal, took a leave of absence to focus on her health.

Pugh netted almost $800,000 selling her children’s book series to organizations doing business with the city.

She resigned in May, making Young the 51st Mayor of Baltimore City.

He ran for his own full term in the 2020 primary election, but finished a distant fifth.

Prior to becoming mayor, Young served as president of the Baltimore City Council from February 2010 to May 2019. He served on the council from 1996-2010.

Young was unanimously voted into the office of president to fill Stephanie Rawlings-Blake’s vacancy when she took over as mayor after Sheila Dixon resigned following a gift card scandal.