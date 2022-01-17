CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Jahlil Jenkins had 17 to carry Stony Brook to a 65-51 win over Maryland-Baltimore County on Monday.

Anthony Roberts had 11 points for Stony Brook (10-6, 2-1 America East Conference). Tykei Greene added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Yaw Obeng-Mensah had 10 points for the Retrievers (6-9, 1-3). Keondre Kennedy added nine rebounds.

