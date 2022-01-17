BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Maryland’s public officials on Monday paid tribute to the legacy of the late Dr. King.

King, a leading voice of the civil rights movement, is remembered for preaching and practicing civil disobedience. He is perhaps best known for the “I have a dream” speech he gave during the 1963 March on Washington.

King also famously said, “Everybody can be great…because anybody can serve.” As a result, his namesake holiday has become a day of service over the years.

As we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we pause and reflect on his visionary leadership. May we never forget his wisdom and courage. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/Eb1WnGwVMI — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 17, 2022

Gov. Larry Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot and Congressman Kweisi Mfume were among the state’s leaders who weighed in Monday on MLK’s work and legacy.

“As we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we pause and reflect on his visionary leadership,” Hogan said. “May we never forget his wisdom and courage.”

Rep. Mfume said honoring Dr. King’s legacy means getting engaged, particularly on voting rights legislation, which has been the subject of debate and back-and-forth in recent weeks.

Celebrating the life and civil rights work of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. means making a difference today and every day. Let's make our voices heard to urge the Senate to pass the voting rights bills. #VotingRightsNow #BlackCaucus @SenateDems @SenateGOP pic.twitter.com/jSNv6HEGlV — Kweisi Mfume (@RepKweisiMfume) January 17, 2022

“Celebrating the life and civil rights work of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. means making a difference today and every day,” the congressman said. “Let’s make our voices heard to urge the Senate to pass the voting rights bills.”

In a message from his gubernatorial campaign, Franchot quoted Dr. King and said it’s important for the nation to confront bigotry and racism and to level the playing field for health care, housing, and education.

“In 2022, we are once again confronted with the fierce urgency of now,” Franchot said. “Today and all days, may we honor Dr. King by continuing the important work of bending our universe ever closer towards justice.”