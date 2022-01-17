BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Much of the snow forecast for Maryland from Sunday night into Monday morning has cleared out of our area after being melted and displaced by warmer air overnight.

A Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect until 7 a.m. for parts of western Maryland, mainly Allegany and Garrett counties, where two to four inches of snow and a light glaze of ice could accumulate.

A band of heavy snow tracked northeast through Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Howard and Prince George’s counties shortly before 6 a.m., resulting in visibility issues for drivers.

#FirstAlert: A pocket of heavy snow is tracking northeast through Baltimore, Frederick, Carroll, Howard, Anne Arundel & Prince George's Counties. These snow showers are reducing visibility for drivers so take it slow and leave plenty of distance from the car in front of you. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/V1dV8ICBuz — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 17, 2022

The good news is, temperatures are above freezing across much of the state, but pavement temperatures are still catching up, which means there could be some slick pockets out on the road.

Not to mention the winds, which will continue to be an issue all day.

We’re seeing temperatures in the mid-30s across the Baltimore region, and they will gradually warm up as the day goes on. We’ll see a high of 42 degrees Monday, though it will feel a lot more like 34 when you take the wind into consideration.

A Wind Advisory remains in place for much of Maryland from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. These winds will be blowing in from the west with 20- to 25-mph speeds, and 55-mph gusts are possible. There is potential for scattered damage, including toppled trees and power lines.

#FirstAlert: Wind Advisory from 8AM-8PM. Damaging winds will likely blow down scattered trees and power lines. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/m3Sw3kpTH2 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 17, 2022

We’re also monitoring coastal flood advisories and warnings in effect for Maryland’s low-lying, coastal areas, especially those surrounding the Chesapeake Bay.

Due to the sloppy, slick and gusty conditions, drivers will want to exercise caution and take a little bit of extra time if they’re heading out on the roads. As always, put plenty of space between your vehicle and those in front of you.

Stick with the First Alert Weather team, the most experienced team in town, as we track the latest weather conditions to keep your family safe and informed.