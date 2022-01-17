WEATHER:Wind Advisory In Effect For Most Of Maryland Until 10 P.M.
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and some volunteers from his administration spent part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day packing tens of thousands of COVID-19 tests and face masks for city schools.

On Monday morning 50,000 tests and over 40,000 masks were packed by Scott and his team to be distributed to city schools Tuesday, the mayor tweeted.

Scott tied the packing event to the holiday commemorating Martin Luther King, Jr.

“King believed that everybody can be great because everybody can serve,” he said. “So thanks to the great public servants who came out today!”

The mayor announced earlier this month the city will be distributing 100,000 tests and 80,000 masks to its schools. The equipment packed Monday represents half of that allotment.

Scott endorsed the school system’s plan for in-person schooling in early January, saying virtual classes have led to learning loss that has impacted the emotional well-being of students and deepened inequities in education.

 

 

 

