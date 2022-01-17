REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — More than 20 people have been displaced from their homes after a fire Monday evening at an apartment building in Reisterstown, Baltimore County Fire said. No injuries were reported.
Responders arrived at an apartment complex on the unit block of Brookbury Drive around 8:20 p.m., where firefighters found fire showing from a building. According to the Sykesville Fire Department, it was a two-alarm building fire.
Red Cross is assisting those displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
