BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The second winter storm of the season has come and gone but the effects are still being felt, especially in areas north and west of Baltimore City.

The Maryland Department of Transportations and local road crews worked through the weekend to keep roads clear.

High winds and power outages were an issue. At noon Monday, there were more than 5,600 power outages reported across the state.

Austin Knight’s power went out around 10:30 Sunday night.

“I went out this morning and it seemed like every house, plus a few streets down to York Road were out,” Knight said. “(I) got home this afternoon and still not on.”

For Knight, no power means no heat, a major concern for this new father.

“I have a nine-month-old baby, and we were worried about him and let alone pipes and everything else,” he said.

Luckily, they were able to take the baby to his parent’s house.

WJZ reached out to Baltimore Gas and Electric, which said it is actively responding to sites impacted by the winter storm, but they couldn’t give details on specific areas.

At last check, Knight’s house was no longer listed on the BGE power outage map. For those who didn’t lose power, It was a day to play in the fresh snow.

“On Friday, we were like we’re prepared for this great snow that was going to come on Sunday. We were hoping for six inches by we’ll take what we can get,” Andrew Mangle said.