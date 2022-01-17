BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two 25-year-old men were shot in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street around 2:05 p.m. on Monday, according to police.
Officers were alerted to the shooting via several alerts from the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system. They searched the area for evidence of a shooting.
A short time later, they learned that the two men had sought treatment at a local hospital. Police say the men sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their lower extremities.
Both men said they were in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street when they were shot, according to police.
Southern District Shooting detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2499.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.