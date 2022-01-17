Dulles, Va. (WJZ) — Rapper Vic Mensah was arrested at Washington Dulles International Airport on Saturday after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found illicit narcotics in his baggage.
Victor Kwesi Mensah, 28, arrived at the airport via a flight from Ghana at about 7 a.m. on Saturday.READ MORE: Mosby's Attorney Says She Was Advised Retirement Account Withdrawals Were Permitted
Federal officers found 41 grams of liquid LSD, about 124 grams of Psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of Psilocybin gummies, and six grams of Psilocybin mushrooms concealed inside his luggage, according to a government press statement.
Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority Police officers confiscated the narcotics and charged Mensah with felony narcotics possession charges, federal officials said.READ MORE: Ravens Re-Sign CB Kevon Seymour For 2022
He has been active in the music community since 2013. During that time he has partnered with artists like Kanye West and Sia.
Mensah has won three awards—an NAACP Image Award for outstanding new artist, a Grammy Award for best rap song, and an mtvU Woodie Award for best video.
Narcotics possession remains illegal under federal law and all travelers are subject to that law when departing and arriving at America’s ports of entry.MORE NEWS: Some Struggle With Power Outages After Winter Storm Pelts Baltimore Region
CBP processes more than 650,000 travelers who arrived at airports, seaports and land border crossings per year, according to the press statement. Its officers arrest about 25 wanted criminals at ports of entry every day.