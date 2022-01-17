BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week’s WJZ Furever Friend is Charlie.
Charlie is between two and three-years-old and was transported from Texas.
Charlie has some unbelievable markings that look like eyebrows and is very cute. Plus he’s incredibly friendly.
Everyone in the neighborhood has gotten to know and love him, including the mail carrier.
He just wants to love and be loved.
He is currently available for adoption through the Canine Humane Network.
To learn more about Charlie, you can visit the organization’s website here.