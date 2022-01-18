BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A teen from Washington, D.C., is accused of murder in the September 2021 killing of another teen in Annapolis.
Daniel Fletcher, 17, was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Christian Parada, Annapolis Police said Tuesday.
Parada was found fatally shot about 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10, 2021, at an apartment in the 400 block of Captains Circle, police said previously.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police identified Fletcher as a suspect in the murder.
Fletcher was arrested Monday on eight charges, including first- and second-degree murder. He remains in custody without bond.