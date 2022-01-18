TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools announced five recruitment events Tuesday for bus drivers, cafeteria workers and other open positions at schools across the county.

The school system is among those across the nation suffering from staffing shortages over the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, Baltimore County bus drivers staged sickouts, calling for fair wages and more hires.

All but the bus driver event are being held virtually. The recruitment events are as follows:

Cafeteria Worker Virtual Hiring Event: Apply online before the event. Candidates will be contacted and scheduled for an interview.

Tuesday, January 25, interviews as early as 12:30 p.m.; mandatory virtual information session at 3:15 p.m.

Bus Driver and Bus Attendant Hiring Event: Driver applicants are asked to bring a copy of their complete driving record (available from a Motor Vehicle Administration kiosk). Applicants for both positions are asked to bring with them a driver’s license or state identification card. Apply online before the event.

Friday, January 21, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Cockeysville Bus Lot. 105 Wight Ave., Cockeysville 21030

Groundsworker II Virtual Hiring Event: Apply online before the event. Candidates will be contacted and scheduled for an interview on Wednesday, January 19. Additional interview dates will be offered, as needed.

Wednesday, January 26, at 2 p.m.

Building Service Worker Virtual Hiring Event: Apply online before the event. Candidates will be contacted and scheduled for an interview, January 24 – 28.

Wednesday, January 26, at 3 p.m.

For more information, call the BCPS Office of Staffing at 443-809-7872.