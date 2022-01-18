BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After nearly two years of shutdowns, capacity limits and supply chain issues, restaurants are struggling.

Now thousands of restaurants across the country, along with the Independent Restaurant Coalition, are asking congress to replenish the Restaurants Revitalization Fund (RRF).

Established under the American Rescue Plan Act, RRF provided assistance to qualified businesses affected by COVID-19.

Faidley’s Seafood, which opened in 1886, is among the 177,000 restaurants nationwide that applied for the fund but did not get assistance.

For the first time since she’s been at the helm, 4th generation owner Damye Hahn is worried about what the future holds.

“The whole pandemic has been just and up and down for the business,” said Hahn.

For two years they pushed through shutdowns, capacity limits and the skyrocketing cost of seafood.

Hahn said, “It makes it very difficult to gauge how to look at the future, how to invest in the future and where to go from here.”

It’s the same story up the street at The Local Oyster.

“We got our application in at 12:01,” said Nick Schauman, with The Local Oyster, who also missed out on assistance.

The Independent Restaurant Coalition estimates $48 billion would clear the backlog of 177,000 restaurants.

Without assistance, restaurants fear what will happen.

“Without some assistance to get through the supply chain issues, and the issues of not having enough customers. A lot of us will go out,” said Hahn.

If you want to help, call your congressman and ask them to replenish the Restaurants Revitalization Fund.