BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thieves set their sights on businesses in Little Italy while most people were sleeping on Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of break-ins and thefts at three businesses in the southeast Baltimore neighborhood, which is home to some of the city’s most popular Italian restaurants.

Police discovered around 12:30 a.m. that someone broke into the Dunkin’ Donuts in the 1300 block of Fleet Street.

Not long after that, officers were dispatched to Mo’s Seafood in the 200 block of S. President Street to investigate a silent alarm, Baltimore police spokesman Vernon Davis said.

“When officers arrived, they observed shattered glass on the ground from the front door, and the cash register was opened,” Davis said. “The case has been forwarded to our district detectives unit.”

Hours later, a third burglary was reported around 7 a.m.: ZIPS Dry Cleaners in the 1300 block of Eastern Avenue had been victimized too.

“An employee discovered the business broken into when they came to open the store.”

It is unclear if the burglaries are connected.

Last November, police were called to Little Italy after Father Bernie Carman was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint outside of St. Leo’s Roman Catholic Church.

The Little Italy burglaries come at a precarious time for Baltimore’s restaurant industry. Some of its restaurants are preparing to participate in Baltimore Restaurant Week, which will run between Jan. 28 to Feb. 6. During that time, they will offer dining deals to attract customers.

Across the country, restaurant owners are still struggling to survive the financial circumstances thrust upon them during the pandemic. Some of Baltimore’s restauranteurs are even calling on lawmakers to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which was created to help businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic.