BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash Monday in Montgomery County that left a 32-year-old man dead, authorities said Tuesday.
Shortly after 9 p.m., troopers were called to a scene near Interstate 495 and U.S. Route 29 in Rockville in response to a body lying on the shoulder of the highway, Maryland State Police said.
The body was later identified as that of 32-year-old Danny Junior Beckford of Washington, D.C. His body was taken to the medical examiner's office in Baltimore for an autopsy.
Based on a preliminary investigation, authorities believe Beckford was walking in the area when he was hit, though it remains unclear why he was walking along the roadway.
Authorities have yet to determine when exactly the collision occurred, where the 32-year-old was when he was struck or what type of vehicle was involved in the deadly crash.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call MSP at 310-392-1231.