BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kneads bakery plans to serve coffee out of an old H&S Bakery truck at its new Harbor East café.

The repurposed truck is part of a grand plan to highlight Kneads’ historic roots in Baltimore. The new retail bakeshop and cafe is an offshoot of H&S Bakery, which has a sprawling factory building on South Caroline Street.

Kneads will begin selling coffee, baked goods and sandwiches at 506 S. Central Ave. this summer, according to bakery staff.

Developers project that they will be able to seat more than 150 people at the bakery, which will have a mezzanine, patio, marketing area, and a space for private events.

“Whimsical design elements throughout the space include a decorative rolling pin installation and custom lights resembling baking whisks, as well as a historical timeline with key highlights of H&S Bakery’s early Baltimore beginnings,” according to bakery staff.

The café will be “punctuated by a floor-to-ceiling bakery-themed backdrop and an LED sign fit for an Instagram-worthy photo opportunity,” bakery staff said.

Additionally, glass walls will allow customers to watch as Kneads employees create tasty concoctions in the “Bakelab.”

H&S Bakery was founded in Baltimore in 1943. That year, Harry Tsakalos and Steve Paterakis began baking bread by hand in a brick hearth oven in the Fells Point district. They began their venture in the basement of a Baltimore row home.

H&S Bakery is one of the largest distributors of bread on the East Coast. It has been a staple business in the Fells Point area for decades.