BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After gusty weather lashed the Baltimore region Monday, Tuesday is shaping up to be a much calmer, drier and brighter day.

It’s mostly sunny outside with 9- to 13-mph westerly winds and a forecast high near 38 degrees, though clouds will move in and temperatures will cool off into the evening hours.

But even though we’re getting a much-needed break, now is not the time to get complacent. The WJZ First Alert Weather team is tracking a winter weather threat later this week.

We’re declaring a WJZ First Alert Weather Day on Thursday in anticipation of this winter weather.

High pressure to our east and the return flow will usher in slightly milder air ahead of a cold front on Wednesday. Highs will reach into the upper 40s on Wednesday afternoon.

Some rain showers will develop ahead of and along the front Wednesday afternoon and into the night. As colder air pushes into region, snow showers will join our dance card.

Some light accumulations of snow are possible on Wednesday night and we could see a few pockets of freezing drizzle or rain during the overnight hours.

Specifically, we’re looking at rain before 4 a.m. Thursday, possibly mixed with snow. We have a chance for rain and snow before 10 a.m. and another chance of snow between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

At this point, it’s too early to say which places will get snow, much less how much they could get.

Any rain or snowfall we get should come to an end Thursday afternoon as the cold front makes its way southeast. But temperatures will remain chilly and cool down even more Thursday night.

Below is a breakdown of our forecast over the next 48 hours: