SPARROWS POINT, Md. (WJZ) — Emergency personnel responded to a distribution center Tuesday evening in Sparrows Point for a gas leak, Baltimore County police said.
The facility was the Home Depot Distribution Center on the 6300 block of Tradepoint Avenue. Baltimore County Fire units responded to the scene around 5 p.m.
Responders found a gas monitor going off, so the building was evacuated, a BCFD spokesperson said. Firefighters found equipment powered by hydrogen that was leaking hydrogen gas.
The equipment was isolated and removed, and no injuries were reported, officials said.
Those who evacuated were able to return to the facility. No injuries were reported.