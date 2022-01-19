BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is recovering after he was shot late Tuesday night in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said.
About 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting near Penhurst and Granada avenues, where they found the man shot in the wrist, Baltimore Police said.
The unnamed man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
It is the 34th non-deadly shooting this year in Baltimore, which has also seen 16 homicides. That's compared to 27 shootings and 12 homicides this time last year.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-246 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.